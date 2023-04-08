WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Superstars of Tomorrow” with the United States Patent and Trademark offices for the categories of “entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling.”

The timing of this trademark news is interesting as it comes shortly after WWE revealed that John Cena would be bringing a docuseries to Roku that follows young recruits. The working title for that show is currently “WWE Recruits,” so there’s a chance this is the permanent title but that is not confirmed.

The trademark was filed on April 5th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary.