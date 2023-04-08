WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Superstars of Tomorrow” with the United States Patent and Trademark offices for the categories of “entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling.”
The timing of this trademark news is interesting as it comes shortly after WWE revealed that John Cena would be bringing a docuseries to Roku that follows young recruits. The working title for that show is currently “WWE Recruits,” so there’s a chance this is the permanent title but that is not confirmed.
The trademark was filed on April 5th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary.
Mark For: WWE SUPERSTARS OF TOMORROW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.