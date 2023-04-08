Mercedes Moné is ready to bring Snoop Dogg to NJPW, but only if the situation is correct.

The CEO spoke about Uncle Snoop during a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, which occurred shortly after she successfully defended the IWGP Women’s Championship at this morning’s Sakura Genesis event. Moné states that if the day ever comes that she main events the Tokyo Dome for NJPW, Snoop will sing her entrance theme.

If the day comes when I stand in the main event of Tokyo Dome, I promise that he will come to the venue. I will definitely call him. He will sing at the entrance. If so, I can fulfill my dream and it’s great.

In a separate interview, The CEO claimed she would not speak about the situation that occurred with WWE back in 2022. You can read about that here.