ECW legend Sabu suffered a medical emergency earlier today at the Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis. The convention organizers put out the following statement:

ATTN: Due to having a serious medical emergency while on the show floor, Sabu will not be appearing for the remainder of the Expo. He is currently in route to a local medical facility. All pro photo op for the ECW pillars pro op and Sabu/RVD pro op will be refunded CASH IN HAND at the pro photo op at their scheduled times. Our thoughts are with Sabu and all of his ECW colleagues at this time as we await for some hopefully positive news on his status. Thank you for understanding.

Fortunately, Sabu seems to be doing better and has since given an update on Twitter alerting fans that he is okay.

Hello everyone I am doing better and thank you for your well wishes.

As of this writing there is no confirmation on what happened to Sabu, but stay tuned to Wrestling Headlines for further updates.

