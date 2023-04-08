Saraya gives her honest thoughts about the AEW women’s division.

The former champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on Superstar Crossover, where she complimented a lot of the rising stars like Willow Nightingale and the recently signed Skye Blue, who she calls the “next big thing” in wrestling .

I’m trying to see if I felt like a lot of women at AEW do get their flowers. There’s a lot of incredible wrestlers. You have Willow. I feel like Skye Blue is gonna be the next big thing, too. She’s growing and evolving, although we have to calm her down with wanting to take so many bumps where me and Ruby are just like, ‘chill sister.’

Staying on the subject, Saraya calls the entire women’s roster awesome and hopes that they continue to get their chance to showcases themselves on television.

So I feel like a lot of the women in AEW get a chance to be showcased and they’re all awesome. I’m happy that Taya’s there now, Taya Valkyrie. Very happy she’s there. I love Jade as a character. She’s incredible as a character, and she’s constantly training every week to be better, too, which I really appreciate.

