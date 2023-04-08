IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné has successfully defended her title for the first time, and now her next challenger has been revealed.

Saturday’s NJPW Sakura Genesis even saw Moné retain the IWGP Women’s Title over AZM and Hazuki in a Triple Threat. Moné pinned AZM with the Money Maker after a match that went 13 minutes and 53 seconds, according to NJPW.

After the match, Mayu Iwatani came to the ring to challenge Moné, and Moné responded with a slap to the face. Stardom then confirmed Iwatani vs. Moné for their All Star Grand Queendom pay-per-view on Sunday, April 23 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan.

Moné, who won the title from KAIRI in her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, took to Twitter after the show and said Japan is hers now.

“This is my country now [Japan flag emoji] @MayuIwatani back down bitch #TheCEO,” Moné wrote.

Moné also sent a message to AZM and Hazuki after the match, writing, “HOLY [applause emoji x 3] @azumikan1411 @0929_hazuki you ladies our the FUTURE. But I am the NOW and Forever #TheCEO #njSG”

Below are the related posts, along with several shots from today’s title match at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan:

The CEO vs The Stardom Icon! April 23, it's on!! pic.twitter.com/pGQPcMshRl — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 8, 2023

April 23 Yokohama Arena

Stardom All Star Grand Queendom

★IWGP Women’s Title Match

(C) Mercedes Moné

vs

Mayu Iwatani Live on PPV, don’t miss it!! pic.twitter.com/zPlY5yyrBH — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 8, 2023

This is my country now 🇯🇵 @MayuIwatani back down bitch #TheCEO pic.twitter.com/rJWlxmLqwu — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 8, 2023

I’ll see you on April 23 🤣🤣🤣🤑🤑🤑 https://t.co/LSgA5H01UW — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 8, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.