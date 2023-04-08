Aussie Open are your new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

Saturday’s NJPW Sakura Genesis event saw Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher defeat Bishamon’s Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

This is the first reign for Aussie Open. Bishamon began their second reign together on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where they defeated FTR. Bishamon held the straps for 94 recognized days.

Below are several shots from today’s title change at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan:

probably gonna be a long sappy post incoming tomorrow, but for now all I am is grateful thank you for coming on this journey with us, love you all 💕 pic.twitter.com/cXUZmCaK9t — Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) April 8, 2023

