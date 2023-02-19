Dolph Ziggler says he wishes he had a story that fans were clamoring for at WrestleMania.

The Show-off discussed this topic during an interview with City News Ottawa, where he expressed how wonderful a feeling it is when you have that organic connection with the crowd.

I would love to have something that matters so much story-wise that people are begging for it at WrestleMania, and then whoever I have that story with, we go out, deliver and just crush and to have that organic crowd involvement would help tell that story even more.

Ziggler, a former world champion, NXT Champion, and multi-time Intercontinental Champion, has not competed at WrestleMania since 2020. He will be in action on this Monday’s edition of Raw when he faces Mustafa Ali in singles action.