A new report has surfaced with some interesting news regarding WWE bringing in new stars.

According to Fightful Select, the company shifted away from making any additional signings after Vince McMahon returned and helped negotiate the sale, which eventually became the merger with Endeavor. The publication notes that this became an “unofficial hiring freeze.” This is a reason that big names that WWE was previously speaking with like Jay White, Tama Tonga, Brian Cage, Authors of Pain, and Nick Aldis never came to fruition, or just fizzled out altogether.

While Aldis and AoP are still free agents, Tonga continues to wrestle for NJPW as the IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion. Meanwhile, Brian Cage still works for AEW and recently aligned with Swerve Strickland on television so fans should expect to see more of the Machine in Tony Khan’s promotion. Finally, White officially signed with AEW last week .