WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Triple H announcing the draft, Riddle helping Sami Zayn, Brawling Brutes taking on Imperium, and much more. Check out the full list and video below.

10. “Flying Solo”-Ricochet defeats Ivar.

9. “KO Gets KO’d”-Kevin Owens gets attacked by Solo Sikoa while Sami Zayn is talking with Jey Uso.

8. “Ready For The Champs”-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez score a win in tag team action.

7. “Rage Quit”-LA Knight is angry about losing in a video game.

6. “Rise For Mami”-Rhea Ripley addresses the WWE Universe.

5. “Brutish Win”-The Brawling Brutes pick up a big win over Imperium.

4. “Judgment Delivered”-Judgment Day defeat the LWO in tag action.

3. “Solving The Problem”-Jey Uso defeats Sami Zayn in the main event.

2. “Time To Shake Things Up”-Triple H announces the WWE Draft.

1. “Saved By The Bro”-Matt Riddle saves Sami Zayn from a beatdown.