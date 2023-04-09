Amanda Huber remembers a very special moment from WrestleMania 34, when her late husband Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee, real name Jon Huber) won the SmackDown tag team titles with Erick Rowan as a member of the Bludgeon Brothers.

Huber, who now works for AEW as a member of their community outreach program, revealed that she was in the crowd that day for Mania 34 and had no idea that Harper and Rowan were winning in their triple-threat matchup against The Usos and The New Day.

Her tweet, along with a photo of Harper, reads, “5 years ago. I’ll never forget this moment. I didn’t know he was going to win. He was “just happy to be a part of this match.” He got to work his 2 favorite teams with his brother @ErickRedBeard. He won & searched the crowd for us. This was the moment he spotted us.”

Huber and her son, Brodie, attended last weekend’s WrestleMania 39. At the show, Cody Rhodes gifted Brodie his weight belt, which commentary took notice of and gave a shout out to Harper and his family. Check out Huber’s tweet below.