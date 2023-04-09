Dustin Rhodes is a big fan of tag team wrestling, and now the Natural is revealing who his favorites were in a series of Tweets online.

The former multi-time champion named his Mt. Rushmore of tag teams, which includes a list of contemporary teams and a separate list for teams of the past. Rhodes’s “Back In The Day” Mt. Rushmore is Legion of Doom (Road Warriors), Midnight Express, Rock’N’Roll Express, and the Hart Foundation.

His “Modern Day Teams” are the Young Bucks, Lucha Bros, FTR, and The Usos.

Rhodes himself is a former three-time WWE tag champion, a two-time WCW tag champion, and a one-time NWA tag champion. Check out his tweets below