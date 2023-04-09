The WWE NXT Spring Breakin event will return this year.

WWE has not announced the date for the special 2023 Spring Breakin episode, but the show will be headlined by NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending his title against the winner of a Fatal 4 Way to take place on Tuesday’s episode.

The first participant announced for the Fatal 4 Way is Dragon Lee, who made his Tuesday night in-ring debut this past Tuesday with a win over Nathan Frazier. The other three participants will be announced shortly.

Hayes responded to WWE’s Fatal 4 Way announcement and wrote, “I want a first time ever match. Who do y’all want it to be? #NXTSpringbreakin”

Hayes just won the NXT Title from Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend, and it was believed that Breakker would be Hayes’ first challenger after Breakker turned heel on Hayes this past Tuesday. It’s still possible that Breakker will be added to the Fatal 4 Way.

The inaugural NXT Spring Breakin episode took place on May 3 of last year, and was headlined by then-NXT Champion Breakker retaining over Joe Gacy. Hayes also worked the show in the opener, in a Triple Threat with winner and then-NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, plus Solo Sikoa.

Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, along with Hayes’ full tweet:

* Cora Jade appears to address last week’s return

* Chase University hosts MVP Ceremony for Duke Hudson

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner. If Von loses, Mr. Stone will leave him

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defend against Fallon Henley and Kiana James

* Fatal 4 Way to determine the Spring Breakin opponent for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes with Dragon Lee vs. 3 Superstars TBA

I want a first time ever match. Who do y’all want it to be? #NXTSpringbreakin https://t.co/YCzvnJaCmH — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) April 8, 2023

