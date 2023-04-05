Bron Breakker has turned heel.

Tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT closed with a celebration for Trick Williams and new NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, who became champion by defeating Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Hayes ended up talking about how he respects Breakker, then called him to the ring. The two Superstars continued to show respect to each other to end the show. Breakker called on fans to give it up for the new champion as Trick hyped Hayes up as The A Champ. Hayes’ music started up and Bron went to leave the ring, but Hayes cut the music, then offered his hand to Breakker. They shook hands and embraced, then Hayes’ music started back up as Breakker raised Hayes’ arm in the air, and Trick went back to hyping up The A Champ as fans cheered them all on.

Breakker suddenly leveled Hayes with a lariat. Trick approached but Breakker pressed him high in the air for a slam. Breakker then ran over Hayes with a Spear as the boos got louder from the crowd. Trick and Hayes were down in the middle of the ring as a heated Breakker looked on from the apron. Fans chanted “one more time!” as the NXT after Stand & Deliver went off the air.

There’s no word yet on when the Breakker vs. Hayes rematch will take place. The next NXT Premium Live Event is Battleground, scheduled for Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA.

