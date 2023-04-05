Bret Hart is a big fan of CM Punk.

The Hitman spoke about the Second City Saint during a recent interview with the TWC Show, where he called the former two-time AEW world champion one of his favorite wrestlers ever.

(CM) Punk is one of my favorite workers in the business ever and I might give him my jersey today if I see him. But, he’s always been one of my most favorite wrestlers.

The WWE Hall of Famer later says he wishes he could sit-down with Punk and plan out what a match between the two would have looked like. He even suggests that someone animate it for him.

It’s fun for me to even imagine (facing Punk). Even if we didn’t do the match, I wish we could just sit down and plan the match, and then animate it or something.

In a separate interview, Hart spoke about his dislike for modern wrestling as he feels the sport has lost some of its realism. You can read his full thoughts about that here.

