Big update on Andrade El Idolo and his status with AEW.

The former NXT Champion revealed in an interview with Lucha Libre Online that his contract with Tony Khan’s promotion expires “soon.” He also reveals that he will be back in action soon following a surgery he had in November.

I’m with AEW, to make it clear. Soon my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio… He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio.

El Idolo last wrestled for AEW at ALL OUT 2022. He debuted in the summer of 2021 and has been aligned with RUSH and Jose the Assistant on television. He’s also gotten some heat after a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara. If you missed it, you can read the report here.

(H/T, transcribed, and translated by WrestlingNews.Co)