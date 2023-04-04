Charlotte Flair is set to take time away from WWE following her WrestleMania 39 loss to new SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Flair informed WWE officials she would be taking a break from the company while in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

WWE had decided on Ripley’s title win before Flair told officials she was taking time off. Flair is not expected to be at this week’s post-WrestleMania SmackDown.

There is no official word yet on why Flair is taking another hiatus, but she was telling people backstage that she and husband Andrade El Idolo are going to travel. There’s also no word yet on how long this break will be for, but it was a Flair decision, not a move made by WWE.

Regarding Andrade, he has not wrestled since AEW All Out on September 4, 2022. He underwent surgery for a torn pectoral injury in November, and is still recovering. At last word, it was said that Andrade would not be ready until at least the spring or early summer of this year. Andrade was with his wife in Los Angeles for WrestleMania and the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Flair was previously away from May 8 – December 30 of last year. She dropped the blue brand title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, 2022, then made her surprise return on the December 30 SmackDown to win the title back. She has worked TV tapings and non-televised live events since returning, but now she is taking more time off.

