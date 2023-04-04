MLW has released a full preview for this evening’s episode of MLW Underground on the REELZ network, which will feature a hardcore showdown between Ricky Shane Page and 1 Called Manders. Check out the full lineup below.

MLW UNDERGROUND WRESTLING tonight at 10pm et / 7pt only on REELZ | How to get REELZ.

Journey into the Underground as The Calling’s “Human Slaughterhouse” Rickey Shane Page and the Second Gear Crew’s 1 Called Manders go hardcore on REELZ.

With WAR CHAMBER looming, both Manders and Page look to inflict maximum damage and give their respective teams in the War Chamber a jolt of momentum with a victory tonight.

Can 1 Called Manders derail RSP and expose the first chink in the The Calling’s armor or will the Iowa Hawkeye have a calling card stuffed in his mouth as the latest victim?

Microman, Mance Warner and Matthew Justice look to take out the trash and the stage is set for MLW’s first ever Dumpster Match!

Lince Dorado puts the World Middleweight Championship on the line against Delirious, but a conniving and dangerous “Bad Child” keeps close tabs on the championship bout.

Japan’s Natural Vibes enter the Underground in their stateside debut to put the DRAGON GATE Open The Twin Gate Championship up for grabs against The FBI.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.