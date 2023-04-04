NJPW has announced two matchups for its TAMASHII events in Australia later this month, which will both feature former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and current KOPW 2023 Champion Shingo Takagi in action.

On April 15th, Takagi will go one-on-one with Jack Bonza in Sydney. NJPW has released a preview for this match that can be found below.

On the back of big main events being made for TAMASHII cards in Adelaide and Melbourne, Sydney now joins the party, with a big rematch lined up on April 15. Before TAMASHII officially launched in November 2022, PWA Australia hosted the first singles meeting for Jack Bonza and Shingo Takagi as the Dragon made his Australian debut. A heated encounter would find the fight spill toward the stage area where Bad Luck Fale made a sudden appearance, resulting in Shingo being struck low, and then Bonza being recruited into BULLET CLUB. Ever since the Club’s Rogue Army have been in recruiting mode, expanding to include Lyrebird Luchi and Caveman Ugg, but now Bonza’s dragons may be coming home to roost. Can Takagi gain much sought for revenge over Bonza in Sydney on the 15th? Be there live and find out first!

Then, Takagi will face Robbie Eagles on April 16th in Melbourne. NJPW has also released a preview of this matchup, check it out below.