NJPW has announced two matchups for its TAMASHII events in Australia later this month, which will both feature former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and current KOPW 2023 Champion Shingo Takagi in action.
On April 15th, Takagi will go one-on-one with Jack Bonza in Sydney. NJPW has released a preview for this match that can be found below.
On the back of big main events being made for TAMASHII cards in Adelaide and Melbourne, Sydney now joins the party, with a big rematch lined up on April 15. Before TAMASHII officially launched in November 2022, PWA Australia hosted the first singles meeting for Jack Bonza and Shingo Takagi as the Dragon made his Australian debut. A heated encounter would find the fight spill toward the stage area where Bad Luck Fale made a sudden appearance, resulting in Shingo being struck low, and then Bonza being recruited into BULLET CLUB. Ever since the Club’s Rogue Army have been in recruiting mode, expanding to include Lyrebird Luchi and Caveman Ugg, but now Bonza’s dragons may be coming home to roost. Can Takagi gain much sought for revenge over Bonza in Sydney on the 15th? Be there live and find out first!
Then, Takagi will face Robbie Eagles on April 16th in Melbourne. NJPW has also released a preview of this matchup, check it out below.
April 14-16 will see the third tour for NJPW TAMASHII. With just under two weeks to go, Melbourne on April 16 has gotten the biggest main event in the brand’s history as Robbie Eagles will go one on one with Shingo Takagi. After challenging Hiromu Takahashi April 8 at Sakura Genesis, Eagles could be bringing the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship with him to Melbourne, and will be bringing it face to face with the Dragon. Takagi and Eagles have only wrestled once in a singles environment, back at the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles. Both have undergone drastically different paths, and achieved massive success since. At Melbourne, could Takagi bring a Dragon’s dominance to Australia, or will Eagles, flying TMDK colours, defend home territory from Shingo? Make sure you7re there live for this incredible encounter!