A major update on former NJPW superstar Jay White.

According to PW Insider, who spoke with numerous conversations with WWE talents and officials, the Switchblade is no longer expected to be going to WWE after months of speculation/rumors indicating that he was.

The report adds that the former IWGP World Champion’s name was not mentioned at all during WrestleMania 39 weekend. White’s name was trending during last night’s episode of Raw as some of the WWE Universe expected him to debut on the biggest Raw of the year.

White was defeated by Hikuleo in a loser leaves town match at the beginning of the year. Shortly after, the former Bullet Club leader lost a loser leaves NJPW matchup against Eddie Kingston.

At this time, it is now know where White is expected to end up. Stay tuned.