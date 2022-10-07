AEW has been swamped with backstage drama for the last two months. First with the publicly known melee between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), and now with a fight between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo, although it should be mentioned that Guevara also had an incident with Eddie Kingston as well.

During an interview with Más Lucha Andrade called out Guevara for complaining that Andrade hits too hard in matches. This led to a back-and-forth Twitter argument, where Andrade clearly states that he will see Guevara on Wednesday ahead of Dynamite. This is when the fight occurred. While there are multiple versions of how it went down the common points is that Andrade punched Guevara, who did not fight back, which is why Andrade got sent home and Guevara got to work the Dynamite main event.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are talents who are quite unhappy with Andrade for making the company look bad after they worked hard over the last month to repair the damage done from the Punk/Elite drama. It is added that Andrade was aware of these things yet still chose to fight Guevara.

Some sources tell the publication that the belief is that Andrade was trying to get fired so he can return to WWE, but that is just hearsay at the moment. Top AEW superstar Chris Jericho pushed that Guevara should not be punished since he did not throw a punch in retaliation.

The Observer ends the report by stating how poor of a look this is for AEW, and how AEW President Tony Khan needs to put his foot down harder to avoid these situations from happening.