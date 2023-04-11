– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with highlights from last week’s show. We’re now live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T welcome us.

– We go right to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fans chant “Melo!” and he quiets them to address what happened last week with Bron Breakker.

Hayes says it was supposed to be about respect between he and Bron, but Hayes let his guard down and got caught slipping. Hayes and Trick reiterate how it won’t happen again. Hayes goes on and understands Bron is in his feelings over the Stand & Deliver loss, but Bron didn’t pass the torch that night, Hayes took it. Hayes says fans don’t want Bron to be their #1 any longer, they want Melo. Hayes says he and Bron will be at war for a long time. Hayes offers Bron a spot in tonight’s Fatal 4 Way to determine his NXT Spring Breakin’ challenger. Hayes isn’t asking, he’s demanding, because he needs to get back his… the music interrupts and out comes Dragon Lee to a big pop.

Lee congratulates Hayes. Fans chant “Dragon Lee!” now. Lee understands Hayes wants revenge on Bron, but Lee came to NXT to fight the best, and the title proves he shoots and doesn’t miss… Lee knows Hayes wants Breakker, but after tonight, it will be Lee vs. Hayes for the title at Spring Breakin’. Hayes gets fans to give it up for Lee. Hayes welcomes Lee to NXT but warns him to never interrupt the champion. Hayes says Lee gets a pass because he’s new, and he goes on to issue a warning for if they have a match, but the music interrupts and out comes JD McDonagh to boos.

JD talks about troubles during Hayes’ first week as champion. JD says these two need to learn that ego is loud and confidence is quiet. He doesn’t need anything fancy because when the bell rings he knows he’s #1. Lee will find out tonight, and Hayes in two weeks at Spring Breakin’. Lee cracks a Leprechaun joke and goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Grayson Waller to boos. Waller says he’s in the Fatal 4 Way tonight.

Waller insults everyone and says he’s winning tonight’s Fatal 4 Way, then a real Superstar will take the title from Hayes. Hayes says everyone wants to be a winner but who’s going to do what it really takes? Hayes looks around and sees a lot of them’s but there can only be one him. The music starts back up as Hayes stands tall with the title.

– Kiana James and Fallon Henley are backstage trying to get on the same page but an argument breaks out over what happened last week. James says she and Brooks Jensen are just fine. They need to get on the same page to regain the titles tonight but they are not even close. Josh Briggs walks up and James says Jensen doesn’t want to be near either of them right now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see TikTok video from earlier in the week with Tiffany Stratton having words with Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer. Stratton vs. Ruca will take place tonight.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

We go back to the ring and Kiana James and Fallon Henley are out with Josh Briggs, no sign of Brooks Jensen. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are out next for their first title defense against the former champions in this Stand & Deliver rematch.

James and Henley drop their opponents before the bell hits. James has Dawn on the floor while Dawn and Henley go at it in the ring. James tags herself in and they double team Dawn in the corner.

Henley with a flying back elbow to Dawn for 1. Fyre tags in but Henley doesn’t see it, so she is double teamed. We see Jensen arriving in the back parking lot and he seems angry as he walks in. Fyre turns it round on Henley and works her over, then nails a big back-drop.

Dawn and James tag in at the same time, and they go at it. James rams Fyre into Dawn in the corner, then splashes them both. James drops Dawn, then Henley tags in for a dropkick to the back of the head. The challengers keep control as James drops Fyre at ringside, then Henley hits a forearm to the back of the neck and a big suplex to Dawn in the ring. Henley and James pose on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dawn is in control of James. Dawn with a big knee to the gut as Briggs cheers her on. James counters and rolls Dawn up for 2, but Dawn quickly decks her to take control back. Fyre tags in and James keeps fighting with a roll-up for 2. Fyre comes back with a suplex for 2.

Henley tags in and unloads on Dawn as fans cheer. Henley with a big Bulldog, then a back corner splash and a flying shoulder. Henley knocks Fyre off the apron and decks Dawn off the middle rope but Fyre breaks the pin attempt up. Fyre then knocks James off the apron with a big strike. Henley drops James, then Fyre goes for her but Henley nails a Destroyer.

James’ loaded bag comes into play but Henley isn’t sure about using it to cheat to win. Jensen runs in and yells at Henley to use the bag. Henley throws the bag at Jensen as he yells at her to use the bag. The referee catches him with the bag, and sends him packing. Henley yells at Jensen to get out of here. Briggs confronts Jensen at ringside and Jensen shoves Briggs to the floor, shocking him.

Dawn and Fyre take advantage of the chaos and drop Henley with the double team Swanton and backbreaker combo. Dawn places Fyre on top of Henley for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre

– After the match, Jensen carries James to the back while the champions celebrate.

– We get a new vignette from Noam Dar. He says NXT is about to blast into the stratosphere because The Supernova has finally arrived. Dar brings a combination of swag and style, he’s an elegant savage with unlimited potential. He says NXT has lots of fantastic Superstars but only one Supernova. He opens people’s eyes, takes breath away, breaks jaws as a world class performer who has revolutionized a whole new style around his Heritage Cup. He goes over the rules for the Cup matches and what the Cup brings to NXT. Dar goes on and says he came to NXT to see what the best have to offer, so it’s time to separate the sheep from the goat. Dar wonders which of these “dafties” will step up.

– Still to come, Chase U’s MVP Ceremony for Duke Hudson. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Dragon Lee warming up in the back.

– We go back to the ring and Chase University is out – Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail, and all their students. The ring is set up for a MVP Ceremony for Duke, with large photos on display. Chase praises Duke for saving the group at Stand & Deliver, and says he was the MVP. Chase mentions how they don’t always see eye to eye. He goes on and introduces Duke as Chase U’s MVP. Duke thanks Chase. He doesn’t like award ceremonies as he doesn’t want the spotlight on himself, because it’s about Chase U, not Chase U-me.

Duke goes on about taking Chase U to the promise land at Stand & Deliver. Duke says this was a group effort, he just led the march to evil. Duke thanks his mentor Chase, and then thanks Hail, he guesses. Duke says he is now Chase U’s MVP. The Chase U Student Section chants “MVP!” now. Duke leads everyone in a “C-H-A-S-E…” chant until Bron Breakker comes through the crowd to interrupt.

Bron brings up last week and Chase says he’s interrupting something important. Bron says with good reason. Bron goes on about tonight’s Fatal 4 Way. He says he finally realized he NXT Title is a curse on his care, and he doesn’t need these scumbag fans any longer. Bron says we’re going to see a side of him we’ve never seen before.

Fans chant “you suck!” now. Bron gives Duke his spot in the Fatal 4 Way and thy shake hands. Bron goes to leave, but then turns and levels Chase with a big Spear to boos. Bron goes for Duke but he retreats with the MVP trophy as Hail checks on Chase. Bron grabs the Chase U flag and breaks it, then drops it on Chase.

– We get a new Gigi Dolin vignette. She’s outside of the run down house she grew up in with her brother. She talks about her rough childhood and how she ran away and didn’t look back as soon as she could. Dolin is human and just wants to be loved, and Jacy Jayne knew this when she attacked her. Dolin says Jayne broke her heart and her face, but will never break her will. Dolin says like the rose inked on her arm, her story started out dark and ugly, but bloomed into something beautiful.

– We see footage from earlier today, shot by the NXT Anonymous account. Pretty Deadly was outside of the Performance Center when Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo pulled up, then attacked them with a crowbar. They tossed Kit Wilson in the trunk, then drove away.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Javier Bernal

We go back to the ring and Javier Bernal is out first. Eddy Thorpe is out next to a big pop. Vic says Thorpe told him earlier how tonight begins his journey to headlining NXT Battleground.

The bell rings and they go at it with fans really behind Thorpe. Bernal with offense early on but Thorpe levels him with a flying strike.

Damon Kemp comes out to watch the match from the ramp. Bernal gets the best of Thorpe on the floor, then brings it back in and continues to dominate. Thorpe kicks out at 2.

Bernal with chops. Thorpe blocks a Boston Crab now. Thorpe keeps fighting with strikes, dropping Bernal with an enziguri. Thorpe drops a big elbow for 2. They tangle and Bernal slaps Thorpe for 2 in the middle of the ring.

Bernal blocks a suplex and rolls Thorpe for 2. Thorpe keeps fighting and drops Bernal on his head with a suplex, then hits the Butterfly suplex for the pin to win.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe

– After the match, Thorpe stands tall as the music hits. He trades a look with Kemp, then Kemp leaves, as Thorpe poses in the corner.

– We see how Gallus interrupted Hank Ledger’s photo shoot earlier in the day. Ledger says he’s been training and will be ready to debut in a few weeks. Gallus wants to move that debut up to tonight. The Schism shows up and has words with Gallus, telling them to start a fight with someone who brings a challenge. Joe Gacy says The Schism has been kept out of the tag title chase. They have more words between the two sides to set up a match.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca

We go back to the ring and out comes Tiffany Stratton. She poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new cryptic vignette from Scrypts, who continues to taunt Axiom. Scrypts says what comes next won’t be anything new, and Axiom can’t expose him because he’s doing the exposing. We go back to the ring and out comes Sol Ruca as Stratton looks on.

The bell rings and they go at it. Stratton takes control early on and grounds Ruca by her arm as fans rally. Ruca fights back but gets hit with a big elbow. Ruca keeps fighting and dodges a moonsault. Stratton rocks Ruca as they both go for the same moves and we have a stalemate in the middle of the ring.

Stratton offers her hand for a shake, but she kicks Ruca instead, slams her by her hair and then hits a moonsault for 2. Stratton keeps control, working Ruca around and focusing on her elbow. Ruca kicks out at 2. Fans do dueling chants now. Stratton with a back elbow to the face, then another slam for 2.

Stratton grounds Ruca now as fans rally. Stratton rag-dolls Ruca some, focusing on the arm. Ruca fights up and out but Stratton chops away. Ruca mounts offense now, then kips-up. Ruca with a big powerslam for 2. Ruca with the cartwheel splash into the corner, then another powerslam for 2.

Stratton goes to the apron and Ruca runs into a kick. Stratton looks to end it but Ruca rolls her for 2. Ruca charges again but Stratton catches her on her shoulders for the rolling senton, then the top rope moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

– After the match, Stratton stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Stratton poses now.

————————————

* Cora Jade appears to address last week’s return

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner. If Von loses, Mr. Stone will leave him

* Fatal 4 Way to determine the Spring Breakin opponent for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes with Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. 2 Superstars TBA

