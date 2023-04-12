CM Punk is reportedly hoping to return to AEW soon.

It’s been noted how Punk still has “the wrestling bug,” while on hiatus from AEW, but word now is that he has repeatedly communicated to AEW officials that he wants to return.

Punk has reportedly pitched numerous scenarios that could bring him back into the mix, according to Fightful Select. These include a willingness to work with the AEW Executive Vice Presidents involved in the All Out incident back in September – The Young Bucks and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

However, word is that, at least as of a few months ago, Omega and The Bucks did not seem keen on doing the same, for obvious reasons. It remains to be seen if that has changed as AEW has progressed on new contracts with them.

Punk has also expressed his willingness to return to AEW and keep completely separate from The Elite. There were some talent that were of the belief that the rumored upcoming Saturday AEW show could be used to help facilitate that with some separation to the AEW roster, but that’s not something higher-ups in AEW have confirmed.

Punk is also said to be open to working elsewhere, but it wasn’t clear if this means somewhere like ROH, or WWE and NJPW.

AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has been pushing the idea of Punk and FTR vs. The Elite for All In at Wembley, but there’s no word yet on if there has been any specific progression on that idea.

