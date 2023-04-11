IYO SKY is the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Tonight’s WWE RAW featured a backstage segment with Damage CTRL, their first appearance together since the WrestleMania 39 loss to Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus. SKY and Dakota Kai appeared on the RAW After WrestleMania, but in a late decision, Bayley was pulled from appearing with them.

The RAW segment saw SKY and Kai wait outside of Adam Pearce’s office, wondering what was taking Bayley so long inside. Bayley finally came out, and said all Pearce wanted to discuss was the upcoming WWE Draft. Bayley also revealed how Pearce booked her in a Triple Threat to determine the new #1 contender to Belair, along with Mia Yim and Piper Niven. Bayley implied that she will have more leverage to help SKY and Kai when she becomes champion, but SKY and Kai were more interested in getting Bayley’s spot in the Triple Threat. Bayley said she would ask Pearce about SKY or Kai replacing her, and then she returned to Pearce’s office to end the segment.

SKY later defeated Yim and Niven in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender to Belair. Bayley accompanied SKY and Kai to the ring, and later stood with them for the post-match celebration, but she did not seem as thrilled as usual. Bayley also kept her distance from SKY and Kai during the entrance. This has fueled rumors on Damage CTRL possibly splitting up.

Belair has not publicly commented on her next challenger as of this writing.

There’s no word yet on when SKY vs. Belair will take place, but we will keep you updated.

Below are related shots from tonight’s RAW at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle:

