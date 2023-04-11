Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 503,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 47.95% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 340,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 70% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.10 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.17 key demo rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 70.77% from the 130,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.10 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.17 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #43 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #59 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #85 ranking.

Rampage drew the third-highest total audience of the year so far on Friday, going back to January 13, and the highest key demo rating of the year so far, going back to the taped Holiday Bash episode on December 23. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were above the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 47.95% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 70% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 16.16% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 32% from the previous year. The 2022 show a taped episode in the normal timeslot.

The Masters Golf Tournament coverage on ESPN at 3pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.48 key demo rating, also drawing 2.389 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.825 million viewers, also drawing a 0.15 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.210 million viewers, also drawing 0.35 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.69 rating, also drawing 2.468 million viewers.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT aired live from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – FTW Champion Hook defending against Ethan Page, an announcement from Swerve Strickland, The Acclaimed, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. opponents TBA, a face-off between Taya Valkyrie and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty, plus Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 10 Episode: 447,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 25 Episode: 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

March 31 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 7 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

April 14 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

