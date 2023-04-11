Friday’s live AEW Battle of The Belts VI special drew 415,000 viewers on TNT at 11pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.47% from the 409,000 viewers that Battle of The Belts V drew back in January, up 30.91% from the 317,000 viewers that Battle of The Belts IV drew back in October, down 5.03% from the 437,000 that Battle of The Belts III drew in August, down 21.25% from the 527,000 that Battle of The Belts II drew in April, and down 41.05% from the 704,000 viewers that the inaugural Battle of The Belts event drew back in January 2022.

Battle of The Belts VI drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday, which is up 27.27% from the 0.11 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts V, up 40% from the 0.10 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts IV, up 16.66% from the 0.12 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts III, down 22.22% from the 0.18 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts II, and down 48.14% from the 0.27 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts I. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 40.77% from the 130,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.10 key demo rating represented for Battle of The Belts IV in October (the breakdown for BOTB5 was not available), according to Wrestlenomics.

AEW Battle of The Belts VI ranked #12 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is up from the #58 ranking for Battle of The Belts V, up from the #37 ranking for Battle of The Belts IV, even with the #12 ranking for Battle of The Belts III, down from the #10 ranking for Battle of The Belts II, and down from the #11 ranking for Battle of The Belts I.

Battle of The Belts VI ranked #69 for the night on cable in viewership this past Friday night, tied with RuPaul’s Drag Race 15 on MTV, which also drew a 0.15 key demo rating for the #10 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is up from the #88 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts V, up from the #86 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts IV, down from the #50 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts III, down from the #54 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts II, and down from the #39 viewership ranking for the first event back in January 2022.

This was the fourth-highest total audience for Battle of The Belts so far, and the third-highest key demo rating so far. In the Friday 11pm timeslot, this was the best viewership for a Battle of The Belts airing with previous episodes in the Saturday 8pm timeslot were more highly-rated.

The Masters Golf Tournament coverage on ESPN at 3pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.48 key demo rating, also drawing 2.389 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.825 million viewers, also drawing a 0.15 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.210 million viewers, also drawing 0.35 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.69 rating, also drawing 2.468 million viewers.

AEW Battle of The Belts VI aired live from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, right after the live AEW Rampage went off the air. The show opened with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy retaining over Dralistico, then saw AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retain over Billie Starkz, and closed with ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros retaining over QT Marshall and AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs.

Below is our AEW Battle of The Belts Viewership Tracker:

Battle of The Belts I, January 8: 704,000 viewers with a 0.27 key demo rating (Aired taped on Saturday)

Battle of The Belts II, April 16: 527,000 viewers with a 0.18 key demo rating (Aired taped on Saturday)

Battle of The Belts III, August 6: 437,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating (Aired taped on Saturday)

Battle of The Belts IV, October 7: 317,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating (Aired after Rampage)

Battle of The Belts V, January 6: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating (Aired after Rampage)

Battle of The Belts VI, April 7: 415,000 viewers with a 0.14 key demo rating (Aired after Rampage)

