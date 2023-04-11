Friday’s live post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.468 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 0.64% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.484 million viewers for the WrestleMania 39 go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.69 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with the previous week’s 0.69 rating. This past week’s 0.69 key demo rating represents 900,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 900,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.69 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #6 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.210 million viewers, also drawing a 0.35 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the third-highest total audience of the year so far, tied with February 10, and the highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with last week’s go-home show. This was SmackDown’s highest key demo rating since the episode with the NFL lead-in on December 25, 2020. With the exception of that Christmas Day episode, this is the highest key demo rating for SmackDown since March 20, 2020, which was the first episode during the COVID-19 pandemic without fans. Friday’s show drew over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 0.64% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 10.67% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 15% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 episode was also the post-WrestleMania show.

The Masters Golf Tournament coverage on ESPN at 3pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.48 key demo rating, also drawing 2.389 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.825 million viewers, also drawing a 0.15 key demo rating.

Friday’s live post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown aired from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – fallout from WrestleMania 39, an appearance by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in six-man action, a promo from new SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, an appearance by new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The main event ended up being Zayn vs. Jey Uso.

Below is our 2023 SmackDown Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from Friday’s show:

January 6 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.326 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.544 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 2.384 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 10 Episode: 2.468 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.408 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 3 Episode: 2.451 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 2.320 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 2.258 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 2.219 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 2.468 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 39 episode)

April 14 Episode:

2022 Viewership Average: 2.123 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.51 rating per episode over 52 episodes

2022 FOX Viewership Average: 2.173 million viewers per episode over 50 episodes

2022 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.53 rating per episode over 50 episodes

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode over 52 episodes (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode over 50 episodes

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode over 50 episodes

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

