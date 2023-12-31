Bianca Belair recently appeared as a guest on The Collection with Brad Gilmore for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The EST of WWE” spoke about how she was sick and rundown during her match at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

“It was the most rewarding, but exhausting time of my career,” she said. “Everyone wants to be champion, but a lot of people don’t realize the schedule that comes with that, the pressure that comes with that, the reputation that comes with that. Every time you step out, you want to put on a champion performance. It’s multiple segments on the show, you’re on every single show, every single live event, you’re doing media between the weeks.”

Belair continued, “Everyone else is going home after Raw and SmackDown, you’re going to New York or California to do media, to do press, to do opportunities. I got to do a lot of amazing things and took the title to so many places when I was champion. From NBA games, NFL games, Kentucky Derby, Kevin Hart, Wild N Out, College Gameday, I did so many amazing things, but I was never home. It also comes with the pressure. I’m someone who is a perfectionist. When it comes to WrestleMania, I put everything into it. I was so sick that WrestleMania. Physically, I was run down and so sick. It’s a lot of pressure that comes with it, but it’s the most rewarding, but exhausting time of the year. You’ll see how exhausting that journey is, but rewarding and trying to balance everything.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.