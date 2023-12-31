Charlie Dempsey will be representing NXT in AJPW, and Shawn Michaels couldn’t ask for anyone better.

As noted, William Regal’s son and WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey has been announced for a AJPW Triple Crown showdown against Katsuhiko Nakajima on January 3, 2024.

On Sunday, “The Heartbreak Kid” took to social media to comment on the news.

“WWE NXT is about supporting and developing our young Superstars while evolving along the way,” Michaels wrote as a response to the Dempsey-Nakajima bout on X. “Help me support Charlie Dempsey as he travels to All Japan Pro Wrestling for the Triple Crown Championship on January 3.”

Michaels added, “I couldn’t ask for a better Superstar to represent WWE NXT. Good luck!!”

Check out the post below.