Bianca Belair spoke with WWE immediately after her successful Raw women’s title defense over Becky Lynch at last night’s SummerSlam, where the EST spoke about how much she respects Lynch after feuding with the Man for over a year, as well as give her quick thoughts on the post-match angle that saw the debut of a new faction featuring Bayley, IYO (fka Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai. Highlights are below.

On the respect she has for Becky Lynch:

“I mean, we definitely do. It’s been a year-long feud we’ve been going through. So at the end of it all, I respect Becky so much, what she does for women in the WWE, inside and outside the ring.”

On the return of Bayley, and the emergence of IYO and Dakota Kai to the main roster:

“I understand that I’m at the forefront of a new generation of women in WWE, so these women want to come through: Bayley, IYO, Dakota. Well then, let’s bring it. I got Becky Lynch on my side now; let’s see what happens.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)