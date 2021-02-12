Bianca Belair has been making the media rounds including a stop on ESPN’s Cheap Heat to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, she said that a hair versus hair match in WWE is inevitable for her. Here is what she had to say:

“People bring it up all the time and they ask do I ever think I’ll ever be a part of that. I think it’s pretty much inevitable because I mean, so much of who I am is my braid. I mean, she even has a name. Her name is Destiny, and it makes sense, right? So, and I think that it’s really fun to have feuds sometimes that aren’t always a part of the title picture and if I have a hair versus hair match… I ain’t gonna say it’s bigger than a title. A title is pretty big, you know? But, there will be a lot at stake and I think a lot of people could get very invested in it. I don’t wanna lose my braid, I don’t want to lose my hair. I think it would be great. I’d be down for it.”

H/T to PostWrestling