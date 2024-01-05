“The EST of WWE” is excited about her new project.
On Thursday, the WWE Superstar took to X to release the official promotional poster for her upcoming reality show on Hulu with her husband and fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits tag-team.
The show is dubbed, “Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez” and is scheduled to premiere on February 2, 2024.
“Nothing better than having a tag team partner in the ring and in life,” she wrote in a post on X sharing the poster. “Feb. 2 on Hulu. Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.”
Check out the official promotioal poster for the show below.
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 5, 2024