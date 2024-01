AEW will hold Collision from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,842 tickets and there are 1,351 left. The show is set up for 4,193 seats.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 5,601 fans for Battle of the Belts in January 2022. Here is the updated card for the show:

Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston defends against Trent Beretta

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews)