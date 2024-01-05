Matt Riddle has been keeping busy in his post-WWE career, recently joining MLW and now making his way to NJPW.

On January 6, Riddle will be working MLW Kings Of Colosseum, where he will face off against Jacob Fatu in an exciting match.

During the NJPW New Year Dash, a vignette was shown featuring Riddle, who issued a challenge to Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World TV Championship. The exact date of the match is yet to be determined.

Tanahashi said that he would need to do some research on Riddle, as he was unfamiliar with him.