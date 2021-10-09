WWE superstar and current world champion Big E appeared on today’s edition of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to hype up the fans in Iowa City, who hope to watch their Iowa Hawkeyes defeat rival, Penn State. Check it out below.

Alright, we're ready to run through a brick wall now 😤@WWEBigE | @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/lv3DqO0tY2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Following her loss to Carmella on last night’s SmackDown Liv Morgan took to Twitter to thank the WWE Universe for showering her with support. She writes, “It means the world to me that u guys believe in me.”