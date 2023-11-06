Big E has high hopes for Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, believing that they have a bright future ahead of them in WWE.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Big E noted he thinks they will thrive once they make their way to the main roster.

“I really do [think Carmelo Hayes is the future]. Man, he’s young, super athletic — Bron Breakker as well. Bron’s another dude who I just think is immensely [talented], and a humble dude with his lineage, how he’s played in the NFL a bit, and all the things he’s done. We did the Oklahoma spring game because he’s helping out with recruiting. “We were both there together and talking to him, and I feel like he has the right mindset for wanting to get better and wanting to learn from others too. So when you’re around guys like that who are young and hungry and want to learn and aren’t arrogant, it’s really cool to see.”

