Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes commented on Sting’s upcoming retirement at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event next year.
Rhodes and Sting appeared together in a talking segment on the December 9, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite, but they never had a match against each other during their tenure in AEW.
“The last match I was offered in AEW was that match. It wasn’t confirmed or anything like that, but just the little I had to do with his debut there is a wonderful memory. I was a little Stinger. Maybe I’ll pull out a Stinger Splash in his honor. Seriously, cheers to a wonderful career,” Rhodes said.