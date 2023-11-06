Paul Wight, who portrayed Captain Insano in “The Waterboy” movie and also made a cameo appearance on AEW Dynamite. During an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Wight discussed his portrayal of the character. Here are the highlights:

Auditioning for the role:

“I just went crazy. I honestly didn’t even think I was going to get the part. I didn’t even try to get it, which is so weird to think. And then when I showed up to do it, … I read the script, did it in one take, and [they went], ‘That’s great! Thanks!’ I went, ‘I’m really good at this!’”

Being friends with Adam Sandler:

“I would run into Adam Sandler at Super Bowl events here and there, and he would always be with his family. Adam used to introduce me to everyone, [and his mother] would hold my hand and she would [say], ‘This is Adam’s big friend, Paul. He’s a pro wrestler.’”

Reprising the role on AEW TV:

“Let’s be honest — Paul Wight is kind of cool, but it’s not — it doesn’t have the ‘oomph’… I can do comic books. I could probably do an animated TV show. … [Tony Khan] just put that in my hand like, ‘Here you go, bud. Thanks for coming to AEW.’ … And now we’re having fun getting it together and figuring out what we’re going to do with it.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)