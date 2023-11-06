The fallout from last Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel PLE will be on deck during tonight’s Raw, which airs live from Wilkes-Barre, PA, at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tonight’s show will also start the build towards Survivor Series later this month, with the WarGames theme attached to it.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Intercontinental Championship number one contender’s match: Ricochet vs. The Miz vs. “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa