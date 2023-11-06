The lineup for NJPW’s biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 18, is shaping up nicely.

Confirmed for the show are five matches, including the main event where IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will defend against G1 winner Tetsuya Naito.

Also on the card is IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) vs. United Empire Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira). Despite dealing with a broken orbital bone, Bryan Danielson will take on Kazuchika Okada in a singles match.

Another match on the card is the three-way showdown between IWGP United States/United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and David Finlay. This match was set up after Finlay attacked both Ospreay and Moxley at Power Struggle last Saturday.

The show takes place on Thursday, January 4, at 2:30 a.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcasted on NJPW World.