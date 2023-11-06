Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
The LWO (Carlito & Cruz Del Toro) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa
Butch defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar in a Viking Rules Match
#DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
Becky Lynch defeated Natalya
WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat