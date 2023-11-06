Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

The LWO (Carlito & Cruz Del Toro) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

Butch defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar in a Viking Rules Match

#DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Becky Lynch defeated Natalya

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat