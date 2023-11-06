Vince McMahon played a big factor in UFC coming to Saudi Arabia for their first-ever event.

UFC President Dana White recently spoke with Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal for an interview, during which he revealed that TKO Group Holdings Executive Chairman Vince McMahon helped arrange the first-ever UFC trip to Saudi Arabia.

“It was Vince McMahon,” White told Stern. “It was 100% Vince McMahon.”

He continued, “Dana White said regarding the deal getting arranged. He made every call, he didn’t make one move without picking up the phone and calling me and getting me in the loop and seeing if I was cool with this and that. And he went from being, oddly enough, I don’t know why, an enemy (of UFC’s), to being an unbelievable incredible partner.”

