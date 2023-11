– There is scheduled to be some type of a sponsorship involvement in the big eight-man tag-team match coming up in AEW that sees Paul Wight coming out of retirement to return to the ring alongside Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Kota Ibushi against The Don Callis Family.

– As noted, Dralistico recently signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling. Apparently the deal that the wrestling veteran signed with AEW was a full-time one.

(H/T: Fightful Select)