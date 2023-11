– The Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio weigh-in segment for the United States Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 was filmed on October 27 in Milwaukee, WI. Independent pro wrestler and OVW star Kal Harris worked as one of the security guards for the segment.

– Josh Briggs came out to Separate Ways for his NXT Halloween Havoc match. The reason he was able to use that theme was because it was a non-broadcast dark match. Footage did end up making its’ way online.

