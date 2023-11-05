Maxwell Jacob Friedman is better than you …

…and you know it.

But that doesn’t mean MJF is going to stop getting better.

The AEW World & ROH Tag-Team Champion surfaced on social media on Sunday with a statement about how he is not yet a “finished product.”

“In this sport respect isn’t given,” he began. “It’s earned.”

Friedman continued, “Every time I step into the ring I used to only do it for myself [because] I figured nobody gave a sh*t if I was alive or dead. Now when I walk through that curtain I walk out with everyone who believes in me.”

Wrapping up the post shared via his official Twitter (X) page, which featured a photo of him hugging Kenny Omega after their AEW World Championship showdown on last week’s AEW Collision, “The Devil” wrote, “I’m not a finished product. But I’m trying.”