The reactions to the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event from this past Saturday afternoon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia are starting to come in on social media.

Logan Paul’s Prime drink partner and fellow influencer boxing star KSI took to Twitter (X) this weekend to show love to his fellow social media sensation for capturing his first title in WWE. As noted, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel to become the new WWE U.S. Champion.

“HE DID IT,” wrote KSI. “LET’S GOOO Logan Paul!”

Also chiming in on social media was WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who wrote “Untouchable” along with some photos of his victory over LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel.

Finally, “Mami” touched down on Twitter (X) with a post after emerging victorious in the Fatal-5-Way at WWE Crown Jewel to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship. “DOMINANT,” wrote Ripley.