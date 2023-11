AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,095 tickets and there are 853 left.

It’s set up for 4,948 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Champion MJF defends against Daniel Garcia

ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe defends against Keith Lee

Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart