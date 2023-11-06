EC3 comments on the wrestling style in the NWA.

The company’s world champion responded to a fan on social media, who thanked the NWA for putting on such a great show in Nashville. EC3 used the opportunity to explain how effective headlocks are in the NWA as each competitor uses the traditional move to tell a story.

at the @nwa OUR HEADLOCKS ARE EFFECTIVE WEAPONS THAT -Tell a Physical Story

-Allow a competitor to not aimlessly throw soft forearms and half hearted kicks that all sound the same.

-Actually work Chant #HEADLOCK today.

#newera overERA #overMAN.

