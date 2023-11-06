WWE will be invading the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania later this evening for its weekly edition of Raw, the first show following this past Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event. Aside from the typical Raw roster there will be some NXT talents backstage for the show.

According to PW Insider, those talents are Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, Oro Mensah, and NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar. It is unknown if they will be used on television or are just visiting. A number of NXT talents have been working WWE MAIN EVENT over the last few months so this is the most likely scenario.