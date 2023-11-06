Former WWE star JTG recently spoke with JOB’d Out Wrestling about a wide range of topics surrounding his career, most notably how the popular tag team Cryme Tyme was forced to break up due to WWE not caring about tag teams. Check out JTG’s full thoughts on the subject, as well as a tidbit on his NXT run, below.

Explains why Cryme Tyme was forced to break up in 2010:

At that time and moment (WWE) didn’t give a shit about tag teams and they made it pretty obvious. After Wrestlemania… they put together two singles stars (R-Truth and John Morrison) to be the champions, it was kinda like a spit in our faces. Like, you have a legitimate tag team right here but the writing was on the wall.

Says he always had more fun in NXT than he did on the WWE main roster: