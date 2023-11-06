Former WWE star JTG recently spoke with JOB’d Out Wrestling about a wide range of topics surrounding his career, most notably how the popular tag team Cryme Tyme was forced to break up due to WWE not caring about tag teams. Check out JTG’s full thoughts on the subject, as well as a tidbit on his NXT run, below.
Explains why Cryme Tyme was forced to break up in 2010:
At that time and moment (WWE) didn’t give a shit about tag teams and they made it pretty obvious. After Wrestlemania… they put together two singles stars (R-Truth and John Morrison) to be the champions, it was kinda like a spit in our faces. Like, you have a legitimate tag team right here but the writing was on the wall.
Says he always had more fun in NXT than he did on the WWE main roster:
I had fun during those times because we were just given a pass just to be ourselves… they’d present us with an idea or some bullet points and we just had fun with it. I don’t think Vince or anybody of real importance was really watching the show or dissecting it so we got away with a lot.