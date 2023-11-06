New gold is coming to NJPW.

Bullet Club leader David Finlay destroyed the IWGP U.S. and U.K. titles at Power Struggle this past weekend. NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi revealed during the WrestleKingdom 18 press conference that a new title will be created in its place.

Regarding the IWGP US belt, we will establish a new title. It is true that fans were confused whether it is a US belt or a UK belt, so we created a new one. We will announce the details soon.

The original IWGP United States Championship was introduced back in 2017 and was first-held by Kenny Omega. It is currently held by Will Ospreay. The new title will be defended at WrestleKingdom 18.

